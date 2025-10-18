Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,055 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,908 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Illumina by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in Illumina by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 15,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Illumina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,362 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $95.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.68.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illumina from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Illumina from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

