Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Celanese Corporation $CE

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Celanese by 73.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. Celanese Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $136.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.98.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently -0.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 target price on Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $60.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Celanese

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, Director Timothy Go bought 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $48,053.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,193.75. This trade represents a 30.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.