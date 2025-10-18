Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 919 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $229.33 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.39 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.69. The company has a market cap of $258.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $14,673,021.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 627,717,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,962,688,182.75. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,412,919 shares of company stock valued at $583,104,022 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.17.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

