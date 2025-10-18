Angeles Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Wit LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after buying an additional 2,247,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after buying an additional 2,018,325 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,278,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,221,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after purchasing an additional 879,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $253.20 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.99. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

