Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.92.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $416.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.46. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1-year low of $397.12 and a 1-year high of $500.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile



Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

