Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 11,117 Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 258.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 250.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 48.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 362.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE BURL opened at $274.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.36. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.92 and a one year high of $309.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 4.96%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $315,843.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,906.25. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.