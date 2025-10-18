The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $387.1333.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

SHW stock opened at $330.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.94. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,328,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,666,732,000 after acquiring an additional 246,008 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,023,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,746,222,000 after purchasing an additional 90,482 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,409,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,539,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,887,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,334,918,000 after buying an additional 351,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

