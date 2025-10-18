Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,547,000 after buying an additional 904,328 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,484 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $84,348,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,088,000 after purchasing an additional 171,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,182.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,424,000 after purchasing an additional 123,184 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA opened at $461.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $457.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $470.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

