Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $275,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 26.5% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 16,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 19.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 29.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of XYL stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Xylem’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

