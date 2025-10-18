Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 117.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $520,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,145 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,519,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after buying an additional 1,723,335 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,585.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,776,601 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $135,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,433 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,708,349 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $211,332,000 after buying an additional 1,636,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,077,445 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $923,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $66.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.72. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

