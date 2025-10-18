Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV Shares Bought by Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.

Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,079,000 after acquiring an additional 56,377 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Martin Worley Group boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Martin Worley Group now owns 83,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 92.1% during the first quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 18,395 shares during the period.

DFSV opened at $31.17 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

