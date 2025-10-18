FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,470 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 1.7% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,967 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.3% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the first quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 0.7%

FDX stock opened at $238.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.61. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 price target (down previously from $284.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.