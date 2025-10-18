Arista Wealth Management LLC Invests $428,000 in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Constellation Brands by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,748,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,851,000 after purchasing an additional 76,186 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,534,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $140.41 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.20 and a fifty-two week high of $245.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

