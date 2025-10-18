Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 868 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $34,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:APD opened at $253.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

