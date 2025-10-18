Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 88.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,754 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baring Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.