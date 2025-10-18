Hoese & Co LLP Sells 160 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 3,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 36,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 4,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $202.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $206.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

