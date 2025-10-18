Hoese & Co LLP Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Hoese & Co LLP cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 73,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $193.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.05. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

