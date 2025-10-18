Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,087 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $143.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.73 and a twelve month high of $146.46. The company has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. BTIG Research began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

