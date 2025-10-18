Hartline Investment Corp Purchases 52 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE HD opened at $391.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $403.70 and its 200 day moving average is $377.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $389.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

