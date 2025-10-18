Foster & Motley Inc. Has $7.57 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,347,000 after buying an additional 2,404,586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $267,782,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,863,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,762,000 after purchasing an additional 277,926 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,421,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 163,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average is $93.47. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $95.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

