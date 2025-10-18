Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,344 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,083 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 243,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $110.69 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.86 and its 200-day moving average is $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.