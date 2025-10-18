Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF $SPMB

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 120,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

SPMB opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $22.66.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

