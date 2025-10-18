Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys 24,609 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 661.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,697,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,353,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,512,000 after buying an additional 262,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,269,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,770,000 after buying an additional 1,336,259 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,896,000 after buying an additional 6,352,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,629 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,490. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

