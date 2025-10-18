Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA Stake Boosted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF comprises 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF worth $13,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 4,979.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 190.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

