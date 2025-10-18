Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $1.89 Million Position in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE TM opened at $198.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.62. Toyota Motor Corporation has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $202.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.31 and its 200-day moving average is $185.25.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

