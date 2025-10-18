Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,366 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $91.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average of $87.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $94.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

