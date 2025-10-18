The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Position Increased by Ariston Services Group

Ariston Services Group lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ariston Services Group’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,711,004,000 after purchasing an additional 245,896 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,023,126,000 after buying an additional 1,505,341 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,409,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,539,652,000 after buying an additional 93,209 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,222,000 after buying an additional 180,616 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,495,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $330.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.94.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.13.

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

