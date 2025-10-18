UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CAO Sells $166,800.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2025

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATHGet Free Report) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 222,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,903.68. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hitesh Ramani also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 17th, Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $157,300.00.
  • On Monday, October 13th, Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.07. UiPath, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $347.36 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.35%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $891,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth about $3,907,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth about $11,016,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,562,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 24.8% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

