UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CAO Sells $166,800.00 in Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 222,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,903.68. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hitesh Ramani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 17th, Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $157,300.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.07. UiPath, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.36 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $891,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth about $3,907,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth about $11,016,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,562,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 24.8% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

