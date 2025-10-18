Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,152.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $152.93 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.77.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.