Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.2% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $23.60 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 248.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.05%.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

