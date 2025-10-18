Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.3%

PM opened at $158.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.73.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

