Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,241 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $703.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.13 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

