Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $3.13 Million Holdings in NexGen Energy $NXE

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of NexGen Energy worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $46,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 45.0% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $55,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research raised NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.80.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

