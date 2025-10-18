Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.86. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

