Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $163.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

