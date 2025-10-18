SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,119,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPMD opened at $56.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.13.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

