Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.