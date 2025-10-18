Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $125.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $128.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,498.85. This represents a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

