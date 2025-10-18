Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,996.0% during the second quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.