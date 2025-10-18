Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 1,552 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.96 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.11. The firm has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.75.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

