Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in Pentair plc $PNR

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 356,775 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.63% of Pentair worth $106,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at $323,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pentair by 1.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 60,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 93.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 608,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,489,000 after buying an additional 81,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 53.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $108.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Pentair plc has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average of $100.81.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PNR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pentair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

