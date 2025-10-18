Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Unum Group $UNM

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,482,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,750 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.85% of Unum Group worth $119,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Unum Group by 155.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth $93,287,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth $58,881,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 202.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 945,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 632,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Unum Group by 65.2% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 950,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,387,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $75.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.85. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $84.48.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UNM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.23.

View Our Latest Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.