Empirical Asset Management LLC Buys 1,611 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 36.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Lantheus by 2,350.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 117.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 29.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $55.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.09. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $118.21.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Farallon Partners L. L C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock valued at $382,427,380 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 target price on Lantheus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $63.00 price objective on Lantheus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

