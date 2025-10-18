Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 2,045 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth $267,723,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Copart by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,992,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,100 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Copart by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 9,380,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,263,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,900,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,890 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Copart stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC set a $62.00 price target on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPRT

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.