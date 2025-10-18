Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Invests $482,000 in Loews Corporation $L

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,166,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 556,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,134,000 after purchasing an additional 172,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,249,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,709,000 after purchasing an additional 151,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 146,695 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,633,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $98.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.73. Loews Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.16 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Loews in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

