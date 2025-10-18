TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,301 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,701 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $16,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 79.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Target by 11.4% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 24,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 49.5% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 584,572 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,668,000 after acquiring an additional 193,474 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $90.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.36 and a 1-year high of $158.42.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

