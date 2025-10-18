Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 72.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $478.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

