iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV is Aspiriant LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $71,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $68.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

