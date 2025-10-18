875 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Bought by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.5% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,928,000 after buying an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 21,563 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total transaction of $4,063,978.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 272,648 shares in the company, valued at $51,385,968.56. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,956 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,025. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.32.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $202.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $206.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

