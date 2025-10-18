MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $545,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.0% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $803.53 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $935.63. The company has a market cap of $760.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $753.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $766.23.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price target (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.12.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

